Turtles and Ghost Gear – Paddling in the Maldives Source: Palm Blogs When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

In early 2019, just as the weather was getting really miserable in the UK, I was fortunate enough to head off to the Maldives for the trip of a lifetime – circumnavigating one of the tropical atolls by SUP. → read original → Palm Blogs

More from Palm Blogs

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: