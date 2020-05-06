Playak Logo


Turtles and Ghost Gear – Paddling in the Maldives

Source:Palm Blogs
When:1 hour ago
In early 2019, just as the weather was getting really miserable in the UK, I was fortunate enough to head off to the Maldives for the trip of a lifetime – circumnavigating one of the tropical atolls by SUP.

More from Palm Blogs

Picking Your Moment – Spring Pike Fishing in Ireland

Palm Blogs (Apr 29) - It’s been raining pretty much since August last year here in the West of Ireland! Which is bad news for us anglers.  read more...

Turtles and Ghost Gear – Paddling in the Maldives

Palm Blogs (Apr 28) - In early 2019, just as the weather was getting really miserable in the UK, I was fortunate enough to head off to the Maldives for the trip of a lifetime – circumnavigating one of the tropical atolls by SUP.  read more...

Gallery ~ Palm Groms Doodle Challenge

Palm Blogs (Apr 27) - And here are your fabulous entries to the Palm Groms’ challenge set by artist Amy Dunis (Adventurous Pencil) over on our Facebook to draw your own paddling picture.  read more...

River Guide Training in Gambia

Palm Blogs (Apr 22) - The Gambia River stretches back 700 miles from the West African coast into Senegal and then to its source in Northern Guinea. As mainland Africa’s smallest country The Gambia’s life and landscape is shaped by the river.  read more...

Gallery ~ Palm Groms Foamie Challenge

Palm Blogs (Apr 10) - You’ve been making some amazing model paddlers.  read more...

Time Site Headline
 
Apr 9Palm Blogs Bushcraft for Paddlers
Apr 9Palm Blogs The Importance of Listening to Your Body and Mind
Apr 5Palm Blogs 10 of My Favourite Places to Paddle in the UK
Apr 4Palm Blogs Gallery ~ Palm Groms Kit Design Challenge
Apr 2Palm Blogs Behind the Shot
Mar 27Palm Blogs Palm HQ Closes Temporarily – UK COVID-19 Action Plan
Mar 20Palm Blogs We’re Taking Care Right Now
Mar 16Palm Blogs Palm at Galway Fest 2020
Mar 16Palm Blogs You’re going the wrong way! Kayaking back upriver will make you a better kayaker
more...


