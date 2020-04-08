Bushcraft for Paddlers

More from Palm Blogs

Behind the Shot Palm Blogs (Apr 2) - The Kynshi river in India is one of the best new river finds in recent history, discovered by Palm’s Joe Rea-Dickins and his team. A series of stacked rapids wind their way through the wilderness of India. Offering up everything from boulder gardens to wave trains to ledge holes and a fifteen meter waterfall named ‘Shillong in a Box’. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

