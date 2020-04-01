Behind the Shot

More from Palm Blogs

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Palm at Galway Fest 2020 Palm Blogs (Mar 16) - The ninth annual Galway Fest just went down on the west coast of the Emerald Isle. Palm paddlers were out in force competing in all disciplines and trying their hardest to win the party. Here are their thoughts on the weekend: Laura Griffin Top Irish paddler and coach Laura has been to Galway Fest as many times as Andrew Regan... read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: