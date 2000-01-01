Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes Review Source: PaddlingLight When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Back in the good old days, I had a sponsorship for an expedition from Action Wipes, which were basically great-smelling, over-sized baby wipes originally designed for post-love-making sessions. → read original → PaddlingLight

More from PaddlingLight

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:



