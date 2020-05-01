Historic Paddle Photo - 1870s Penobscot River Men, Maine
A stereo-graph originally archived on Worthpoint.com showcases some men in bark canoes and pirogues. The description cites it was part of a set entitled, Scenery in Northern Maine photographed by [...]
