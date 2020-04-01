Historic Paddle Photo: Getty Museum - Maine Camp
|Source:
|Paddle Making
|When:
|33 min. ago
|Rating:
|
A closeup reveals the presence of an early canvas canoe in the foreground with a bark canoe in the rear. A few typical Maine style paddles are featured.
More from Paddle Making
Mid 19th C. Northeastern Woodland Tiger Maple Paddle
Paddle Making (Apr 12) - Not sure how I missed this when it first came up for auction in 2017, now archived on Worthpoint.com. read more...
Pejepscot Historical Society Wabanaki Canoe Update
Paddle Making (Mar 14) - An update on an historic Wabanaki birchbark canoe first discussed in this post from 2017. It seems that fundraising efforts to stabilize and do a partial restoration on the canoe was successful. Noted canoe builder Steve Cayard completed some work on the 19ft long historic craft, carbon dated to between 1729 and 1789. read more...
Historic Paddle Art - View of Point Levy From Quebec - 1832
Paddle Making (Feb 20) - Here's another historic piece of Art by Canadian artist, Robert Auchmuty Sproule (1799 - 1845). Sproule apparently came to Lower Canada in 1826 and settled in Montreal. An accomplished water-colorist, he began painting scenes of his his new home. read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|