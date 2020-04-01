Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Historic Paddle Photo: Getty Museum - Maine Camp

Source:Paddle Making
When:33 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

A closeup reveals the presence of an early canvas canoe in the foreground with a bark canoe in the rear. A few typical Maine style paddles are featured.

→ read original → Paddle Making

More from Paddle Making

Mid 19th C. Northeastern Woodland Tiger Maple Paddle

Paddle Making (Apr 12) - Not sure how I missed this when it first came up for auction in 2017, now archived on Worthpoint.com.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Pejepscot Historical Society Wabanaki Canoe Update

Paddle Making (Mar 14) - An update on an historic Wabanaki birchbark canoe first discussed in this post  from 2017. It seems that fundraising efforts to stabilize and do a partial restoration on the canoe was successful. Noted canoe builder Steve Cayard completed some work on the 19ft long historic craft, carbon dated to between 1729 and 1789.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Historic Paddle Art - View of Point Levy From Quebec - 1832

Paddle Making (Feb 20) - Here's another historic piece of Art by Canadian artist, Robert Auchmuty Sproule (1799 - 1845). Sproule apparently came to Lower Canada in 1826 and settled in Montreal. An accomplished water-colorist, he began painting scenes of his his new home.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

Palm Orbit Rand Shock
See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.