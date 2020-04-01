Mid 19th C. Northeastern Woodland Tiger Maple Paddle

More from Paddle Making

Pejepscot Historical Society Wabanaki Canoe Update Paddle Making (Mar 14) - An update on an historic Wabanaki birchbark canoe first discussed in this post from 2017. It seems that fundraising efforts to stabilize and do a partial restoration on the canoe was successful. Noted canoe builder Steve Cayard completed some work on the 19ft long historic craft, carbon dated to between 1729 and 1789. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

