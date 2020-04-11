Playak Logo


A Milestone

MTI Adventurewear
When:43 min. ago
While reorganizing our lifejackets the two nights ago, I realized my daughter had hit a milestone. It wasn’t her first tooth, graduating from school or getting married. She had outgrown her PFD.

More from MTI Adventurewear

Stay Home. Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Gear

MTI Adventurewear (Apr 10) - Just a few weeks ago we posted blogs about sanitation methods and social distancing outside. They were written before the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home rules really kicked in.  read more...

Social Distancing Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Go Outside

MTI Adventurewear (Mar 23) - Note the six feet of space between this kayaker and their paddling partner. Between squirts of hand sanitizer, maintaining a safe distance from other humans, and pondering the global supply of toilet paper, it is important to remember to take care of ourselves during these trying times – both mentally and physically.  read more...

COVID-19 Update: Information and Sanitation Methods

MTI Adventurewear (Mar 16) - We know everyone is sending out information about how the coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting their products, and we wanted to get in on the action.  read more...

