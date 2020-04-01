Gladiator Creek is my favorite run in Oregon's Coast Range. It's been on ongoing project for me since my first year at Western Oregon University in 2008.

Mt. Hood H2O (Mar 10) - It was actually a nice, warm day for January, in the 60's. We ate a snack once we reached river-level and gazed downstream at the first couple logs we were going to need to negotiate. We were putting in as high as seemed floatable in the drainage, and based on imagery recon were expecting 5-10 log portages in the first mile, which dropped 400 feet. read more...