Four Important Features of a PFD

In the last decade the US Coast Guard reported a sharp increase in paddling related deaths as a result of paddlers not wearing their lifejackets, or PFD’s. It has become more important than ever to [...]

Mocke Paddling (3 hrs. ago) - The reason for this post is for encouragement. It shares a story of going from Storm to Hope. Please do read on. read more...

Mocke Paddling (Apr 8) - Our situations have rapidly changed. Not just over months or weeks. These are daily, even hourly changes. And they are swift and mightily uncertain. We simply can’t be sure of what tomorrow might bring and thinking about it for a moment too long can lead to fear and ultimately, a pandemonium of panic. This is a new normal. read more...