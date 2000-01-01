Thanks for supporting Playak. As an anonymous user, you are now supporting us by donating some of your idle computing power to mine Monero, which we are experimenting with as an alternative to showing extra Google ads to anonymous users. You can stop this at any time by either logging in or by closing this browser window. Thanks for your support, Jeroen.
Our Environmental Pledge and Community Initiatives
The amount of single use plastic and waste in the retail industry is staggering. At Level Six, we continually strive to find ways to minimize our use of single use plastic packaging. Where possible we [...]
More from Level 6
Yoga for Paddlers
Level 6 (Apr 30) - Can you smell it? Yup, that’s the fresh taste of Spring in the air! Paddle season is right around the corner and to prepare for another season on the water, I’ve put together a fun yoga sequence aimed at counter balancing your paddling activities. To achieve maximum balance on your board, it’s important for your mind and body to also be balanced. Yoga is a great tool to use to attain that balance. read more...
Level Six Stig Larsson Interview
Level 6 (Apr 29) - Learn about how it all started, why and how the company was named Level Six, and some details on our new Odin and Freya Drysuits in this great interview hosted by Simon Coward of Aquabatics Calgary. read more...
Don’t Fit the Standard Drysuit Sizes?
Level 6 (Apr 16) - Drysuits are an amazing garment to have in your paddling repertoire, as they really help extend your paddling season. You can get out on the water earlier in the spring and stay later in the fall. They even enable you to get out for that New Year’s Day paddle when it is definitely not regular paddling weather. read more...
Level Six Athlete Profile: Tino Specht
Level 6 (Apr 7) - Meet Tino Specht, Whitewater Kayaker, Director/Owner Nomade Media House, and one of Level Six's longest-standing Ambassadors. read more...
5 things for Paddlers to do while Social Distancing during Covid-19
Level 6 (Mar 18) - Here are our top tips for Paddlers to stay sane during a time of social distancing. read more...
|more...
