Level Six Stig Larsson Interview

Learn about how it all started, why and how the company was named Level Six, and some details on our new Odin and Freya Drysuits in this great interview hosted by Simon Coward of Aquabatics Calgary.

More from Level 6

Don’t Fit the Standard Drysuit Sizes?

Level 6 (Apr 16) - Drysuits are an amazing garment to have in your paddling repertoire, as they really help extend your paddling season. You can get out on the water earlier in the spring and stay later in the fall. They even enable you to get out for that New Year’s Day paddle when it is definitely not regular paddling weather.  read more...

Level Six Athlete Profile: Tino Specht

Level 6 (Apr 7) - Meet Tino Specht, Whitewater Kayaker, Director/Owner Nomade Media House, and one of Level Six's longest-standing Ambassadors.  read more...

5 things for Paddlers to do while Social Distancing during Covid-19

Level 6 (Mar 18) - Here are our top tips for Paddlers to stay sane during a time of social distancing.  read more...

First Rapid experience Recap, flipping through the Logbook, a decade later

Level 6 (Feb 27) - The little red notebook was my first “logbook” and detailed my first real introduction to Whitewater paddling.  read more...

Level Six's Winter Paddling Checklist

Level 6 (Feb 27) - There’s snow on the ground but you’re on their way to the closest river near you. Here’s our winter paddling checklist to keep you warm while there are icicles forming on your face.  read more...

