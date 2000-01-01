Don’t Fit the Standard Drysuit Sizes?
Drysuits are an amazing garment to have in your paddling repertoire, as they really help extend your paddling season. You can get out on the water earlier in the spring and stay later in the fall. The [...]
Level Six Athlete Profile: Tino Specht
Level 6 (Apr 7) - Meet Tino Specht, Whitewater Kayaker, Director/Owner Nomade Media House, and one of Level Six's longest-standing Ambassadors. read more...
5 things for Paddlers to do while Social Distancing during Covid-19
Level 6 (Mar 18) - Here are our top tips for Paddlers to stay sane during a time of social distancing. read more...
First Rapid experience Recap, flipping through the Logbook, a decade later
Level 6 (Feb 27) - The little red notebook was my first “logbook” and detailed my first real introduction to Whitewater paddling. read more...
Level Six's Winter Paddling Checklist
Level 6 (Feb 27) - There’s snow on the ground but you’re on their way to the closest river near you. Here’s our winter paddling checklist to keep you warm while there are icicles forming on your face. read more...
Everything You Need to Know About the Freya
Level 6 (Feb 20) - Named after the Goddess of Love, the Freya is designed for women who love the water. (Freya isn’t all lovey-dovey though, in Norse Mythology she is also associated with battle and war- the Goddess is tough just like our Level Six ladies). read more...
|Feb 18
|Level 6
|Versatile leggings for paddling and yoga, check it out!!
|Feb 15
|Level 6
|Our Top 4 Ways to Get Your Valentine Into Trying Whitewater Paddling
