Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Into the Indus - Chapter Two

Source:Kokatat
When:2 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

To say we were excited to start kayaking would be a huge understatement. We practically ran to the river that first day, anxious to take some paddle strokes in Pakistan.

→ read original → Kokatat

More from Kokatat

First Descent of Rio FIERO [VIDEO]

Kokatat (Mar 27) - After two years of discovering the Fiero river, a tributary of the Atuel watershed named like that by the “Gauchos” who live there that means ugly. Martin Gutiérrez and Matías López decided to give it a go and see what it was all about.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Sweet South Georgia

Kokatat (Mar 2) - The wind whipped, wildlife packed, glacier-ridden island of South Georgia rises sharply from the ocean hundreds of miles from land. Despite this isolation, millions of penguins, elephant seals and birds congregate there to breed, turning the frosty island into a noisy, orgy of life. The sub-Antarctic island is rarely visited by sea kayak.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Unsupported Solo SUP Expedition in the Footsteps of Admiral Nevelskoy

Kokatat (Feb 26) - In the summer of 2019, Vladivostok explorer Maksim Kharchenko successfully implemented the SUPboard expedition in the footsteps of Admiral Nevelskoy. Maksim started at the Cape Olympiada in Primorsky Krai and finished at the Cape Pogibi on the island of Sakhalin.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.