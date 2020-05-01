Thanks for supporting Playak. As an anonymous user, you are now supporting us by donating some of your idle computing power to mine Monero, which we are experimenting with as an alternative to showing extra Google ads to anonymous users. You can stop this at any time by either logging in or by closing this browser window. Thanks for your support, Jeroen.
Upper Nantahala Beta From My Friend Steve Pack
Source:
|Judy Ranelli
When:
|1 hour ago
Rating:
|
Subtract 600-650 cfs from the gauge and that’s what’s in the Upper Nantahala. The powerhouse can only contribute 600-650 cfs, the rest is runoff upstream of the gauge. At 1000 cfs, you’ve got ab [...]
More from Judy Ranelli
Kokatat Knappster Shorty Top
Judy Ranelli (Apr 5) - I want to give a shout-out to Kokatat for this excellent shorty top, the Knappster. I bought it on sale at the Noc Gaf last fall. It's Goretex and the fit and quality of construction are top notch. Gore-Tex® Paclite® technology shorty paddling jacket. read more...
Kayak roll visualization script
Judy Ranelli (Mar 29) - I've been working on a script for a roll visualization audio recording. Here is my roll: "Rolling visualization, C2C, right hand roll. I have flipped upside down. I tuck forwards and put both of my arms on the left side of the boat. I lift my hands, holding my paddle, out of the water, enough out of the water that I feel air on my wrists; read more...
