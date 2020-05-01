Playak Logo


Upper Nantahala Beta From My Friend Steve Pack

Source:Judy Ranelli
When:1 hour ago
Subtract 600-650 cfs from the gauge and that’s what’s in the Upper Nantahala. The powerhouse can only contribute 600-650 cfs, the rest is runoff upstream of the gauge. At 1000 cfs, you’ve got ab [...]

→ read original → Judy Ranelli

More from Judy Ranelli

Kokatat Knappster Shorty Top

Judy Ranelli (Apr 5) - I want to give a shout-out to Kokatat for this excellent shorty top, the Knappster. I bought it on sale at the Noc Gaf last fall. It's Goretex and the fit and quality of construction are top notch. Gore-Tex® Paclite® technology shorty paddling jacket.  read more...

Kayak roll visualization script

Judy Ranelli (Mar 29) - I've been working on a script for a roll visualization audio recording. Here is my roll: "Rolling visualization, C2C, right hand roll. I have flipped upside down. I tuck forwards and put both of my arms on the left side of the boat. I lift my hands, holding my paddle, out of the water, enough out of the water that I feel air on my wrists;  read more...

