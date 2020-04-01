Kokatat Knappster Shorty Top
I want to give a shout-out to Kokatat for this excellent shorty top, the Knappster. I bought it on sale at the Noc Gaf last fall. It's Goretex and the fit and quality of construction are top notch. Go [...]
Judy Ranelli
