ACA River Kayak Committee
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Since January 2018, I have been fortunate to be a member of the American Canoe Association (ACA) River Kayak Discipline Committee. Prior to being on this committee, I served as an ACA State Director o [...]
Keeping a Fishing Log
Jackson Kayak (3 hrs. ago) - I grew up with a Dad who ran the Madison YMCAs and hanging around the weight room I remember all those big guys writing in beat-up notebooks. They were writing down their workouts in their logs. Swimming at the University of Wisconsin in the early 70s I kept a simple log of daily workout yards on 3” by 5” cards in my wallet. After swimming it was racquetball, and a log of my matches, which continues today. So, once back into fishing in 1992, you guessed it, a fishing log. read more...
Let’s Go Kayak Fishing in Sweden
Jackson Kayak (9 hrs. ago) - This Episode of Jackson Kayaks Kayak Fishing show with Jim Sammons is from 2014 season 6. We made our first trip to Sweden to fish with our new friends, Gunnar Ahlström, Erik Lorenz and the late Jan Zoid Liska along with other members of team Jackson Kayak fishing team Europe Europe. Join us as we chat live as the episode plays. read more...
Dane Jackson Whitewater - Checking More Than One Box; Puma
Jackson Kayak (May 8) - Despite only having 2 days to spare after my first descent of my dream waterfall; 134ft Salto Maule. I knew I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to go and see another drop I have always wanted to do, Salto Puma. read more...
Crank Up the Class 2 Paddling Fun
Jackson Kayak (May 8) - We are very lucky during this pandemic time to have a local river to paddle on. It is mostly class 2 with one class 3 rapid, so it’s not the most challenging BUT it’s five minutes away, can be bike shuttled and makes for a great time out on the water. read more...
Kayak Fishing Bicycle Cart - Bike to the Fishing Spot
Jackson Kayak (May 7) - Yes, cycling can fight climate change. We can all make our small contribution to this, so why not just bike to the fishing spot from time to time? If you’re looking for a kayak carrier that you can attach to your bike, check out the reach a kayak trailer made in Bavaria. read more...
