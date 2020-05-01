Playak Logo


Let’s Go Kayak Fishing in Sweden

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
This Episode of Jackson Kayaks Kayak Fishing show with Jim Sammons is from 2014 season 6. We made our first trip to Sweden to fish with our new friends, Gunnar Ahlström, Erik Lorenz and the late Jan [...]

→ read original → Jackson Kayak

Kayak Fishing for Pike and Perch.

Jackson Kayak (17 hrs. ago) - John Ord hits the water kayak fishing for Pike and Perch.  read more...

Calleva’s of Washington DC Host Dane Jackson Live on FB

Jackson Kayak (21 hrs. ago) - Please join us on May 8th at 1 EST on the Calleva FB live: https://www.facebook.com/CallevaLA/ For almost 30 years Calleva has been a leader in the outdoor industry, focusing on learning through adventure in the Washington DC area.  read more...

Core Fitness for Kayaking - How to Get Your Core All Fired Up

Jackson Kayak (May 5) - Depending on where you are and what your opportunities are to get outside, you may or may not be using your core on a regular basis, but no doubt everyone wants to be in the best shape possible to take advantage of paddling as soon as it is possible.  read more...

Achieving Local First Descents - Whitewater Creeking

Jackson Kayak (May 4) - The term First Descent (AKA: 1stD or FD) is used widely in many adventure sports. It is quickly recognized by adventurers as a feat that someone has completed before anyone else and merits respect.  read more...

Crank Up the Class 2 Paddling Fun

Jackson Kayak (May 4) - We are very lucky during this pandemic time to have a local river to paddle on. It is mostly class 2 with one class 3 rapid, so it’s not the most challenging BUT it’s five minutes away, can be bike shuttled and makes for a great time out on the water.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
May 4Jackson Kayak Making an Economical Tournament Measuring Board Tether DIY
May 3Jackson Kayak Dane Jackson Whitewater - Checking More Than One Box; Puma
May 2Jackson Kayak Rigging a Kayak to Sight Fish and How to Catch Grass Carp on the Fly
May 2Jackson Kayak Look at That ‘Good Wave’ - RushSouth
May 1Jackson Kayak 50 Fish Day
Apr 28Jackson Kayak One of My Favorite Waves in the World - Corner Wave, Ottawa River
Apr 27Jackson Kayak April Fools, May Catch Spring Bass
Apr 27Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking Ecuador - The Cofanes Adventure
Apr 27Jackson Kayak How to Tie the Grey Fred Fly
Apr 25Jackson Kayak My Kind of Hawaii Vacation; Wailuku River
Apr 24Jackson Kayak Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico Part 2
Apr 24Jackson Kayak Dane Jackson’s 2019 Highlight Reel
Apr 21Jackson Kayak Clothing Tips for Kayak Fishing in Summer & Winter
Apr 18Jackson Kayak Top Kayak Fishing Gear for This Season
Apr 18Jackson Kayak How to Make an Inline Buzzbait
Apr 17Jackson Kayak Galway Fest 2020 Rewind
Apr 11Jackson Kayak Trolling Flies for Ice-Out Trout - Kayak Fishing
Apr 10Jackson Kayak What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Colorado Tour?
Apr 8Jackson Kayak How to Tie the Wooly Bugger Fly
Apr 7Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing | Low Tech Catch
Apr 7Jackson Kayak So Much Different Then I Could Have Ever Expected- New Mexico
Apr 5Jackson Kayak Zambezi Whitewater Kayaking 2019
Apr 5Jackson Kayak Prime Times for Fishing: How to Know When to Go
Apr 4Jackson Kayak DIY Scupper Transducer Mount
Apr 3Jackson Kayak Get It While You Can- The Zambezi
Apr 3Jackson Kayak Working From Home - A Kayakers Guide
Apr 2Jackson Kayak OKC Announce Online Kayak Demo Days
Apr 2Jackson Kayak Chattahoochee Riverside Cleanup - A Hunt for Treasure
Apr 2Jackson Kayak Top Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing - Lessons Learned From a Kayak
Apr 2Jackson Kayak We Love TG Canoes and Kayaks
Mar 31Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking Highlight Reel 2017
Mar 29Jackson Kayak Starting Kayak Fishing – Once You’re In, You’re In
Mar 29Jackson Kayak Navigating the Corona Quarantine 2020 - Dr. Jessie Stone
Mar 28Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak's Self-Isolation Relief programming
Mar 27Jackson Kayak Trout Management - Delayed Harvest
Mar 26Jackson Kayak Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico
Mar 26Jackson Kayak Ship to Shore Checking In
Mar 25Jackson Kayak A Once in Lifetime Opportunity; the Detain Waterfall
Mar 24Jackson Kayak Bass Fishing Tips - Disturbing the Peace
Mar 24Jackson Kayak Pack and Paddle Tells You to Get Swampy
Mar 23Jackson Kayak How to Convert the Kilroy HD Into a Tandem
Mar 23Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing Bass Bingo
Mar 21Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Programming Spanning Factory, Dealers and Community
Mar 21Jackson Kayak A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling
more...


Paddle News Watch in other languages:

