Crank Up the Class 2 Paddling Fun

We are very lucky during this pandemic time to have a local river to paddle on. It is mostly class 2 with one class 3 rapid, so it’s not the most challenging BUT it’s five minutes away, can be bik [...] → read original → Jackson Kayak

Dane Jackson Whitewater - Checking More Than One Box; Puma Jackson Kayak (20 hrs. ago) - Despite only having 2 days to spare after my first descent of my dream waterfall; 134ft Salto Maule. I knew I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to go and see another drop I have always wanted to do, Salto Puma. Although I was only a few hours from the airport less than 48hrs before my flight, I couldn’t resist making the 9 hour drive south the wrong way to the rio Fuy where water levels were hopefully low enough for the epic waterfall. Normally I am in Chile when the levels are just too high for Puma, so this was the first time I was around when the time was right. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

