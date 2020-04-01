[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Crank Up the Class 2 Paddling Fun
We are very lucky during this pandemic time to have a local river to paddle on. It is mostly class 2 with one class 3 rapid, so it’s not the most challenging BUT it’s five minutes away, can be bik [...]
