Hunting Alligator Gar in Texas - Kayak Fishing
Now is your chance to watch full episodes of Jackson Kayaks Kayak Fishing Show with Jim Sammons, with behind the scenes commentary from the host and show guests. In this episode we visit Bubba Bedre i [...]
Kayak Fishing Bicycle Cart - Bike to the Fishing Spot
Jackson Kayak (1 hour ago) - Yes, cycling can fight climate change. We can all make our small contribution to this, so why not just bike to the fishing spot from time to time? If you’re looking for a kayak carrier that you can attach to your bike, check out the reach a kayak trailer made in Bavaria. read more...
Making an Economical Tournament Measuring Board Tether DIY
Jackson Kayak (2 hrs. ago) - The post Making an Economical Tournament Measuring Board Tether DIY appeared first on Jackson Adventures. read more...
Dane Jackson Whitewater - Checking More Than One Box; Puma
Jackson Kayak (16 hrs. ago) - Despite only having 2 days to spare after my first descent of my dream waterfall; 134ft Salto Maule. I knew I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to go and see another drop I have always wanted to do, Salto Puma. Although I was only a few hours from the airport less than 48hrs before my flight, I couldn’t resist making the 9 hour drive south the wrong way to the rio Fuy where water levels were hopefully low enough for the epic waterfall. Normally I am in Chile when the levels are just too high for Puma, so this was the first time I was around when the time was right. read more...
Kayak Fishing | Spinnerbait Specifics
Jackson Kayak (18 hrs. ago) - Cast it out, crank it back, it catches fish. Spinnerbaits are likely the most versatile bass baits in the box. They can also be the most confusing and can be assembled in hundreds of ways. The presentations are equally as flexible. read more...
Rigging a Kayak to Sight Fish and How to Catch Grass Carp on the Fly
Jackson Kayak (May 2) - In this video, I’ll walk through how I set my kayak up to sight fish redfish and grass carp. But it’s useful in any situation where transition speed and stealth are important. Then I’ll take you out for a few days and chase grass carp. I’ll explain gear used, leader, tippet and share a few of the flies I used. Hope it helps someone catch a few. read more...
