Achieving Local First Descents - Whitewater Creeking Source: Jackson Kayak When: 35 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

The term First Descent (AKA: 1stD or FD) is used widely in many adventure sports. It is quickly recognized by adventurers as a feat that someone has completed before anyone else and merits respect. → read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: