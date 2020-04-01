50 Fish Day

More from Jackson Kayak

How to Tie the Grey Fred Fly Jackson Kayak (Apr 27) - Let’s talk about how to tie the Grey Fred Fly. Peter Loevendahl from Denmark created the Grey Fred to target the Danish sea trout. It is a killer baitfish pattern for coastal environments so this fly should be a must have in your fly box for speckled trout, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, or any species that would be interested in feeding on small bright fish or shrimp. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

