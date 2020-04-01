[please login to make this ad block disappear]
How to Tie the Grey Fred Fly
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|37 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Let’s talk about how to tie the Grey Fred Fly. Peter Loevendahl from Denmark created the Grey Fred to target the Danish sea trout. It is a killer baitfish pattern for coastal environments so this fl [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
April Fools, May Catch Spring Bass
Jackson Kayak (8 hrs. ago) - In many regions the arrival of April (and May) means you can open your tackle box and throw just about anything and catch bass. Warming surface water temperatures climbing from the 50’s into the 60’s sends bass toward shallow water in search of food sources as they stock up in preparation for the spawn. read more...
Dane Jackson’s 2019 Highlight Reel
Jackson Kayak (12 hrs. ago) - It is hard to imagine being able to top a year like 2019. From a near perfect year in competitions, getting basically all the classic waterfalls I have wanted in the PNW, to getting to experience the Indus, and everything in between. read more...
Rigging a Kayak to Sight Fish and How to Catch Grass Carp on the Fly
Jackson Kayak (Apr 23) - In this video, I’ll walk through how I set my kayak up to sight fish redfish and grass carp. But it’s useful in any situation where transition speed and stealth are important. Then I’ll take you out for a few days and chase grass carp. I’ll explain gear used, leader, tippet and share a few of the flies I used. Hope it helps someone catch a few. read more...
One of My Favorite Waves in the World - Corner Wave, Ottawa River
Jackson Kayak (Apr 23) - In the end Corner Wave really shouldn’t be one of my favorite waves in the world, but it really is. It’s glassy, challenging, and tons of fun. The challenge of figuring out tricks is awesome, because most of the tricks end up going really well once you figure them out. read more...
Clothing Tips for Kayak Fishing in Summer & Winter
Jackson Kayak (Apr 21) - A question I get asked a lot all year round: What do you wear for kayak fishing? Here are a few tips on what equipment I use to protect myself against wind, rain, cold and heat. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|