Clothing Tips for Kayak Fishing in Summer & Winter

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:1 hour ago
A question I get asked a lot all year round: What do you wear for kayak fishing? Here are a few tips on what equipment I use to protect myself against wind, rain, cold and heat.

More from Jackson Kayak

Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico Part 2

Jackson Kayak (9 hrs. ago) - The Juan a great place to kayak fly fish. Easy flows that allow you to paddle up and repeat your drift as many times as you like. More importantly, there are a ton of fish.  read more...

My Kind of Hawaii Vacation; Wailuku River

Jackson Kayak (15 hrs. ago) - Although Hawaii is already known for being one of the best places to travel to, I think we travel to it for a slightly different reason than most people. Located in Hilo, Hawaii, is one of my favorite sections in the world. Depending on the water level, the Wailuku can be anything from just simple, awesome joy laps. To running some of the sickest waterfalls in the world. I have been consistently going back ever since my first trip in 2016, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon.  read more...

Top Kayak Fishing Gear for This Season

Jackson Kayak (Apr 18) - My fishing season starts here in Germany in May and I would like to talk about some of my new kayak fishing gear for the 2020 season.  read more...

How to Make an Inline Buzzbait

Jackson Kayak (Apr 18) - The post How to Make an Inline Buzzbait appeared first on Jackson Adventures.  read more...

Galway Fest 2020 Rewind

Jackson Kayak (Apr 17) - Galway Fest’s 9th anniversary was another one to remember. What a start to the event with a sell out registration of 250 tickets in just under 6 hours.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 17Jackson Kayak APRIL Fools, May Catch Spring Bass
Apr 16Jackson Kayak Dane Jackson’s 2019 Highlight Reel
Apr 11Jackson Kayak Trolling Flies for Ice-Out Trout - Kayak Fishing
Apr 10Jackson Kayak What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Colorado Tour?
Apr 8Jackson Kayak How to Tie the Wooly Bugger Fly
Apr 7Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing | Low Tech Catch
Apr 7Jackson Kayak So Much Different Then I Could Have Ever Expected- New Mexico
Apr 5Jackson Kayak Zambezi Whitewater Kayaking 2019
Apr 5Jackson Kayak Prime Times for Fishing: How to Know When to Go
Apr 4Jackson Kayak DIY Scupper Transducer Mount
Apr 3Jackson Kayak Get It While You Can- The Zambezi
Apr 3Jackson Kayak Working From Home - A Kayakers Guide
Apr 2Jackson Kayak OKC Announce Online Kayak Demo Days
Apr 2Jackson Kayak Chattahoochee Riverside Cleanup - A Hunt for Treasure
Apr 2Jackson Kayak Top Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing - Lessons Learned From a Kayak
Apr 2Jackson Kayak We Love TG Canoes and Kayaks
Mar 31Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking Highlight Reel 2017
Mar 29Jackson Kayak Starting Kayak Fishing – Once You’re In, You’re In
Mar 29Jackson Kayak Navigating the Corona Quarantine 2020 - Dr. Jessie Stone
Mar 28Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak's Self-Isolation Relief programming
Mar 27Jackson Kayak Trout Management - Delayed Harvest
Mar 26Jackson Kayak Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico
Mar 26Jackson Kayak Ship to Shore Checking In
Mar 25Jackson Kayak A Once in Lifetime Opportunity; the Detain Waterfall
Mar 24Jackson Kayak Bass Fishing Tips - Disturbing the Peace
Mar 24Jackson Kayak Pack and Paddle Tells You to Get Swampy
Mar 23Jackson Kayak How to Convert the Kilroy HD Into a Tandem
Mar 23Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing Bass Bingo
Mar 21Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Programming Spanning Factory, Dealers and Community
Mar 21Jackson Kayak A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Galway Fest 2020
Mar 19Jackson Kayak PNW Collegiate Whitewater Fest
Mar 17Jackson Kayak “A season of records, but I know I can still go faster”; Green Race and Russel Fork
Mar 17Jackson Kayak “Best festival of the season”; Gauley River Festival
Mar 16Jackson Kayak Maybe My New Favorite Run in the World; Middle Kings
Mar 16Jackson Kayak 6 Reasons to Always Travel With Your Kayak
Mar 16Jackson Kayak My Top Pick - The Jackson Yupik
Mar 12Jackson Kayak Pigeon Dries – A New/Old Favorite
Mar 12Jackson Kayak My Basic Big Rig HDFD Setup
Mar 11Jackson Kayak Living the Dream
Mar 11Jackson Kayak My Jackson FD-E Adventure
Mar 10Jackson Kayak The Greatest Run You’ve Never Heard Of; Upper Middle Kaweah
Mar 9Jackson Kayak Jackson Coosa FD3D Review
Mar 9Jackson Kayak 15 Great Kayak Fishing Events in Europe
more...


Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

