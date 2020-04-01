Clothing Tips for Kayak Fishing in Summer & Winter Source: Jackson Kayak When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

A question I get asked a lot all year round: What do you wear for kayak fishing? Here are a few tips on what equipment I use to protect myself against wind, rain, cold and heat. → read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





My Kind of Hawaii Vacation; Wailuku River Jackson Kayak (15 hrs. ago) - Although Hawaii is already known for being one of the best places to travel to, I think we travel to it for a slightly different reason than most people. Located in Hilo, Hawaii, is one of my favorite sections in the world. Depending on the water level, the Wailuku can be anything from just simple, awesome joy laps. To running some of the sickest waterfalls in the world. I have been consistently going back ever since my first trip in 2016, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: