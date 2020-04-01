Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico Part 2 Source: Jackson Kayak When: 21 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

The Juan a great place to kayak fly fish. Easy flows that allow you to paddle up and repeat your drift as many times as you like. More importantly, there are a ton of fish. → read original → Jackson Kayak

