APRIL Fools, May Catch Spring Bass
|Jackson Kayak
22 min. ago
In many regions the arrival of April (and May) means you can open your tackle box and throw just about anything and catch bass. Warming surface water temperatures climbing from the 50’s into the 60 [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Dane Jackson’s 2019 Highlight Reel
Jackson Kayak (Apr 16) - It is hard to imagine being able to top a year like 2019. From a near perfect year in competitions, getting basically all the classic waterfalls I have wanted in the PNW, to getting to experience the Indus, and everything in between. read more...
Trolling Flies for Ice-Out Trout - Kayak Fishing
Jackson Kayak (Apr 11) - Throughout the ice-belt of the Northern U.S and Canada, April is the time of year many of us have been waiting for all winter. Open water! The kayaks have been pulled out of storage, the Robins are singing, geese are flying, and the birch buds are the size of mouse ears. It’s time for some epic ice-out trout trolling action by trolling flies. read more...
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Colorado Tour?
Jackson Kayak (Apr 10) - I know many of us are thinking about it, so I’m just going to address the elephant in the room. What does this Pandemic mean for summer paddling events like the Colorado tour? Events are being canceled and rescheduled left and right. So below I have outlined some of the changes we are already seeing in the Colorado tour competition circuit. read more...
How to Tie the Wooly Bugger Fly
Jackson Kayak (Apr 8) - The history of the Wooly Bugger fly dates back to the late 1960s. Credited for the design of the fly is Russell Blessing from Pennsylvania. The fly was designed to represent a hellgrammite. There is a possibly that the Wooly Bugger evolved from the Wooly Worm fly pattern. read more...
Kayak Fishing | Low Tech Catch
Jackson Kayak (Apr 7) - In my book ILL BE TENNESSEAN YA’ there’s a chapter entitled I’m playing checkers while the rest of the world is playing chess. The main point in the chapter is my common sense solutions to finding and catching fish. read more...
