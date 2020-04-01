Dane Jackson’s 2019 Highlight Reel
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
It is hard to imagine being able to top a year like 2019. From a near perfect year in competitions, getting basically all the classic waterfalls I have wanted in the PNW, to getting to experience the [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Galway Fest 2020 Rewind
Jackson Kayak (Apr 13) - Galway Fest’s 9th anniversary was another one to remember. What a start to the event with a sell out registration of 250 tickets in just under 6 hours. read more...
Top Kayak Fishing Gear for This Season
Jackson Kayak (Apr 13) - My fishing season starts here in Germany in May and I would like to talk about some of my new kayak fishing gear for the 2020 season. read more...
My Kind of Hawaii Vacation; Wailuku River
Jackson Kayak (Apr 12) - Although Hawaii is already known for being one of the best places to travel to, I think we travel to it for a slightly different reason than most people. Located in Hilo, Hawaii, is one of my favorite sections in the world. Depending on the water level, the Wailuku can be anything from just simple, awesome joy laps. To running some of the sickest waterfalls in the world. I have been consistently going back ever since my first trip in 2016, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. read more...
Trolling Flies for Ice-Out Trout - Kayak Fishing
Jackson Kayak (Apr 11) - Throughout the ice-belt of the Northern U.S and Canada, April is the time of year many of us have been waiting for all winter. Open water! The kayaks have been pulled out of storage, the Robins are singing, geese are flying, and the birch buds are the size of mouse ears. It’s time for some epic ice-out trout trolling action by trolling flies. read more...
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Colorado Tour?
Jackson Kayak (Apr 10) - I know many of us are thinking about it, so I’m just going to address the elephant in the room. What does this Pandemic mean for summer paddling events like the Colorado tour? Events are being canceled and rescheduled left and right. So below I have outlined some of the changes we are already seeing in the Colorado tour competition circuit. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|