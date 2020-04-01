Top Kayak Fishing Gear for This Season
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
My fishing season starts here in Germany in May and I would like to talk about some of my new kayak fishing gear for the 2020 season.
More from Jackson Kayak
My Kind of Hawaii Vacation; Wailuku River
Jackson Kayak (Apr 12) - Although Hawaii is already known for being one of the best places to travel to, I think we travel to it for a slightly different reason than most people. Located in Hilo, Hawaii, is one of my favorite sections in the world. Depending on the water level, the Wailuku can be anything from just simple, awesome joy laps. To running some of the sickest waterfalls in the world. I have been consistently going back ever since my first trip in 2016, and I don’t see myself stopping anytime soon. read more...
Trolling Flies for Ice-Out Trout - Kayak Fishing
Jackson Kayak (Apr 11) - Throughout the ice-belt of the Northern U.S and Canada, April is the time of year many of us have been waiting for all winter. Open water! The kayaks have been pulled out of storage, the Robins are singing, geese are flying, and the birch buds are the size of mouse ears. It’s time for some epic ice-out trout trolling action by trolling flies. read more...
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Colorado Tour?
Jackson Kayak (Apr 10) - I know many of us are thinking about it, so I’m just going to address the elephant in the room. What does this Pandemic mean for summer paddling events like the Colorado tour? Events are being canceled and rescheduled left and right. So below I have outlined some of the changes we are already seeing in the Colorado tour competition circuit. read more...
How to Tie the Wooly Bugger Fly
Jackson Kayak (Apr 8) - The history of the Wooly Bugger fly dates back to the late 1960s. Credited for the design of the fly is Russell Blessing from Pennsylvania. The fly was designed to represent a hellgrammite. There is a possibly that the Wooly Bugger evolved from the Wooly Worm fly pattern. read more...
Kayak Fishing | Low Tech Catch
Jackson Kayak (Apr 7) - In my book ILL BE TENNESSEAN YA’ there’s a chapter entitled I’m playing checkers while the rest of the world is playing chess. The main point in the chapter is my common sense solutions to finding and catching fish. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|