How to Tie the Wooly Bugger Fly Source: Jackson Kayak When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

The history of the Wooly Bugger fly dates back to the late 1960s. Credited for the design of the fly is Russell Blessing from Pennsylvania. The fly was designed to represent a hellgrammite. There is a [...] → read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





So Much Different Then I Could Have Ever Expected- New Mexico Jackson Kayak (22 hrs. ago) - So our journey began, as we kicked out our season tour, we packed up the RV and started west. Our first stop was New Mexico. As we traveled across the country I quickly realized that while we were driving through Arkansas I was only an hour away from Bentonville. I quickly made a detour and headed over to Bentonville for a couple trails on my Bulls eBike. What an epic hour and an half ride through the Slaughter Pin trail systems. There are jumps, burns, and ramps. Honestly, the Bentonville trails systems are still some of the best trails I have ever rode. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Zambezi Whitewater Kayaking 2019 Jackson Kayak (Apr 5) - Zambia is home to a staple experience of every whitewater kayaker’s dream list, the Zambezi River. As a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Zambezi is one of the largest drainages in Africa and flows at an average of 125,000 cubic feet per second. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: