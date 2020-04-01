Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Palm Orbit Rand Shock Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

So Much Different Then I Could Have Ever Expected- New Mexico

Source:Jackson Kayak
When:2 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

So our journey began, as we kicked out our season tour, we packed up the RV and started west. Our first stop was New Mexico. As we traveled across the country I quickly realized that while we were dri [...]

→ read original → Jackson Kayak

More from Jackson Kayak

Kayak Fishing | Low Tech Catch

Jackson Kayak (46 min. ago) - In my book ILL BE TENNESSEAN YA’ there’s a chapter entitled I’m playing checkers while the rest of the world is playing chess. The main point in the chapter is my common sense solutions to finding and catching fish.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Zambezi Whitewater Kayaking 2019

Jackson Kayak (Apr 5) - Zambia is home to a staple experience of every whitewater kayaker’s dream list, the Zambezi River. As a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Zambezi is one of the largest drainages in Africa and flows at an average of 125,000 cubic feet per second.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Prime Times for Fishing: How to Know When to Go

Jackson Kayak (Apr 5) - After years away from fishing, I jumped back in the water in 1992. I caught my first smallmouth bass in 1994 and by 1998 smallies were my fish of choice to catch and release.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

DIY Scupper Transducer Mount

Jackson Kayak (Apr 4) - There are many Scupper Transducer Mounts for fishing kayaks on the market and a lot of kayak anglers have come up with very creative solutions for themselves. Here is my personal DIY Scupper Transducer Mount solution.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Get It While You Can- The Zambezi

Jackson Kayak (Apr 3) - If you haven’t been to the Zambezi yet it 100% needs to be in your schedule. Warm water, fun big water, playspots, cheap living, shuttles organized, it doesn’t get much better. You don’t need to be a pro to enjoy the Zambezi, just need to have a bombproof roll and you are set. Being able to do a couple hours of world class kayaking every day, in one of the prettiest gorges in the world, with essentially zero stress in logistics, it hardly gets more epic than that.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 3Jackson Kayak Working From Home - A Kayakers Guide
Apr 2Jackson Kayak OKC Announce Online Kayak Demo Days
Apr 2Jackson Kayak Chattahoochee Riverside Cleanup - A Hunt for Treasure
Apr 2Jackson Kayak Top Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing - Lessons Learned From a Kayak
Apr 2Jackson Kayak We Love TG Canoes and Kayaks
Mar 31Jackson Kayak Whitewater Kayaking Highlight Reel 2017
Mar 29Jackson Kayak Starting Kayak Fishing – Once You’re In, You’re In
Mar 29Jackson Kayak Navigating the Corona Quarantine 2020 - Dr. Jessie Stone
Mar 28Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak's Self-Isolation Relief programming
Mar 27Jackson Kayak Trout Management - Delayed Harvest
Mar 26Jackson Kayak Fly Fishing the San Juan River in New Mexico
Mar 26Jackson Kayak Ship to Shore Checking In
Mar 25Jackson Kayak A Once in Lifetime Opportunity; the Detain Waterfall
Mar 24Jackson Kayak Bass Fishing Tips - Disturbing the Peace
Mar 24Jackson Kayak Pack and Paddle Tells You to Get Swampy
Mar 23Jackson Kayak How to Convert the Kilroy HD Into a Tandem
Mar 23Jackson Kayak Kayak Fishing Bass Bingo
Mar 21Jackson Kayak Jackson Kayak Announces Programming Spanning Factory, Dealers and Community
Mar 21Jackson Kayak A Big Thanks From Mountain Man – A Jackson Kayak Dealer
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Aquabatics Plans to Keep Paddling
Mar 20Jackson Kayak Galway Fest 2020
Mar 19Jackson Kayak PNW Collegiate Whitewater Fest
Mar 17Jackson Kayak “A season of records, but I know I can still go faster”; Green Race and Russel Fork
Mar 17Jackson Kayak “Best festival of the season”; Gauley River Festival
Mar 16Jackson Kayak Maybe My New Favorite Run in the World; Middle Kings
Mar 16Jackson Kayak 6 Reasons to Always Travel With Your Kayak
Mar 16Jackson Kayak My Top Pick - The Jackson Yupik
Mar 12Jackson Kayak Pigeon Dries – A New/Old Favorite
Mar 12Jackson Kayak My Basic Big Rig HDFD Setup
Mar 11Jackson Kayak Living the Dream
Mar 11Jackson Kayak My Jackson FD-E Adventure
Mar 10Jackson Kayak The Greatest Run You’ve Never Heard Of; Upper Middle Kaweah
Mar 9Jackson Kayak Jackson Coosa FD3D Review
Mar 9Jackson Kayak 15 Great Kayak Fishing Events in Europe
Mar 7Jackson Kayak Kayaking in Snow | Winter Outdoormix SnowKayak 2020
Mar 6Jackson Kayak Saltwater Kayak Fishing Safety
Mar 5Jackson Kayak Wait for It: The Art of Timing You Boof
Mar 4Jackson Kayak Riding the Lighting of Rocky Fork
Mar 4Jackson Kayak When is the weather too bad for kayak fishing?
Mar 1Jackson Kayak Spring Spinnerbaits for Bass Fishing
Feb 29Jackson Kayak WIN a JK Zen 3.0 at NoliFest 2020!
Feb 28Jackson Kayak 10 Tips for Starting Kayak Fishing on a Budget
Feb 27Jackson Kayak Fly Fishing From a Jackson Bite Angler
Feb 26Jackson Kayak Organizing the Montreal Eau Vive on The Lachine rapids of the Saint Lawrence river
Feb 26Jackson Kayak Gold Rush Territory: Shotover River, New Zealand
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.