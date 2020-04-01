[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Zambezi Whitewater Kayaking 2019
|Source:
|Jackson Kayak
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
Zambia is home to a staple experience of every whitewater kayaker’s dream list, the Zambezi River. As a natural border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Zambezi is one of the largest drainages in Afr [...]
More from Jackson Kayak
Prime Times for Fishing: How to Know When to Go
Jackson Kayak (4 hrs. ago) - After years away from fishing, I jumped back in the water in 1992. I caught my first smallmouth bass in 1994 and by 1998 smallies were my fish of choice to catch and release. read more...
DIY Scupper Transducer Mount
Jackson Kayak (19 hrs. ago) - There are many Scupper Transducer Mounts for fishing kayaks on the market and a lot of kayak anglers have come up with very creative solutions for themselves. Here is my personal DIY Scupper Transducer Mount solution. read more...
Get It While You Can- The Zambezi
Jackson Kayak (Apr 3) - If you haven’t been to the Zambezi yet it 100% needs to be in your schedule. Warm water, fun big water, playspots, cheap living, shuttles organized, it doesn’t get much better. You don’t need to be a pro to enjoy the Zambezi, just need to have a bombproof roll and you are set. Being able to do a couple hours of world class kayaking every day, in one of the prettiest gorges in the world, with essentially zero stress in logistics, it hardly gets more epic than that. read more...
Working From Home - A Kayakers Guide
Jackson Kayak (Apr 3) - Over the past few weeks I have had a number of discussions on working from home with friends that are accustom to going to an office every day, and are now trying to transition to a new reality. read more...
OKC Announce Online Kayak Demo Days
Jackson Kayak (Apr 2) - You are invited to attend an Online Kayak demo day with Tulsa Kayak for demo day pricing, gear reviews, and a chance at a free boat. LIve (via your computer screen) 11 a.m. Central Time, 12 Eastern this Saturday March 28th. read more...
