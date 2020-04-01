DIY Scupper Transducer Mount

More from Jackson Kayak

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get It While You Can- The Zambezi Jackson Kayak (Apr 3) - If you haven’t been to the Zambezi yet it 100% needs to be in your schedule. Warm water, fun big water, playspots, cheap living, shuttles organized, it doesn’t get much better. You don’t need to be a pro to enjoy the Zambezi, just need to have a bombproof roll and you are set. Being able to do a couple hours of world class kayaking every day, in one of the prettiest gorges in the world, with essentially zero stress in logistics, it hardly gets more epic than that. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: