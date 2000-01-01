265 Civil Society Groups Call on Chinese Authorities to Ensure That Covid-19 Financial Relief Does Not Bail Out Harmful Projects
Today, Inclusive Development International joined 265 civil society groups around the world in calling upon the Chinese government to ensure that COVID-19 related financial relief for struggling Belt [...]
→ read original → International Rivers
More from International Rivers
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
International Rivers (Mar 29) -
This March 14, International Day of Action for Rivers, thousands of river stewards, defenders, and allies took action both in person and online. Despite the health and safety challenges faced by many countries around the world with the COVID-19 pandemic, over 50 direct actions were registered across 23 countries/nation-states with hundreds more joining in via social media and digital outreach. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|
International Rivers (Mar 17) -
The future of our waterways is uncertain as ever. As climate change escalates the frequency and scale of extreme weather events, wreaking havoc on some of our world’s most vital and life-sustaining ecosystems already threatened by profit-driven destructive development – the rivers that give these places life are often the first places where the harm is most acutely felt read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|