Belo Sun Signals a Restart, but Controversial Gold Mining Project in the Amazon Remains Suspended by Three Court Decisions
|International Rivers
|1 hour ago
On April 24th, the Canadian mining company Belo Sun released a corporate statement on its website claiming that it successfully completed the indigenous component of an Environmental Impact Assessment [...]
More from International Rivers
Staying Safe, Informed and Active: Setting a New Future for Freshwater and Rivers
International Rivers (May 3) - The questions on everyone’s minds are: How will we weather this pandemic? As we are all concerned for family and friends, we wonder when will our lives return to some sort of normal. When will it end? What will the world look like on the other side? To answer this last question, let me offer a vision that might otherwise be hard to conjure. read more...
Day of Action for Rivers 2020: Resilient Hope in Uncertain Times
International Rivers (Mar 29) - This March 14, International Day of Action for Rivers, thousands of river stewards, defenders, and allies took action both in person and online. Despite the health and safety challenges faced by many countries around the world with the COVID-19 pandemic, over 50 direct actions were registered across 23 countries/nation-states with hundreds more joining in via social media and digital outreach. read more...
2019 Impact Statement: A Voice for Rivers Under Threat
International Rivers (Mar 17) - The future of our waterways is uncertain as ever. As climate change escalates the frequency and scale of extreme weather events, wreaking havoc on some of our world’s most vital and life-sustaining ecosystems already threatened by profit-driven destructive development – the rivers that give these places life are often the first places where the harm is most acutely felt read more...
