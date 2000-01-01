[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Staying Safe, Informed and Active: Setting a New Future for Freshwater and Rivers
The questions on everyone’s minds are: How will we weather this pandemic? As we are all concerned for family and friends, we wonder when will our lives return to some sort of normal. When will it en [...]
Day of Action for Rivers 2020: Resilient Hope in Uncertain Times
International Rivers (Mar 29) - This March 14, International Day of Action for Rivers, thousands of river stewards, defenders, and allies took action both in person and online. Despite the health and safety challenges faced by many countries around the world with the COVID-19 pandemic, over 50 direct actions were registered across 23 countries/nation-states with hundreds more joining in via social media and digital outreach. read more...
2019 Impact Statement: A Voice for Rivers Under Threat
International Rivers (Mar 17) - The future of our waterways is uncertain as ever. As climate change escalates the frequency and scale of extreme weather events, wreaking havoc on some of our world’s most vital and life-sustaining ecosystems already threatened by profit-driven destructive development – the rivers that give these places life are often the first places where the harm is most acutely felt read more...
Himba people protecting the Kunene River from dams and the movement has been successful
International Rivers (Mar 4) - The Kunene River forms part of Namibia's border with Angola. The idea of damming the Kunene dates back as far as when the Germans occupied Namibia and there have since been a number of dams and weirs on the river. In 1991, the Namibian and Angolan governments began exploring a potential hydropower project. read more...
