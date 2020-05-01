Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

IRF GTE Instructor Update in Costa Rica This September

Source:International Rafting Federation
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The IRF GTE will be holding an Instructor update 30th September – 2nd October 2020 for all existing IRF instructors who are able to travel to attend the update on the Sarapiqui river in Costa Rica.

→ read original → International Rafting Federation

More from International Rafting Federation

Reviewed, Refreshed and Renewed – IRF GTE Instructor Resources

International Rafting Federation (May 11) - There is now a wealth of resources that the IRF provides to our certified Instructors and Assessors which are all aimed at assisting them to simplify the processes, administration and implementation of assessing Guides, Trip Leaders and Instructors.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Rafting Magazines Gear Shed – Arch Rival Drysuit

International Rafting Federation (May 11) - As I unrolled the Immersion Research Arch Rival Drysuit at the put-in for Slab-Creek I wasn’t sad about putting away my old drysuit. For the last few years it had been more of a damp suit with replaced gaskets, microholes and general leakiness. I had stretched that thing to, and past, the end of its usefulness and was ready to end the day with dry underlayers.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Top 10 Rafting Spots in California

International Rafting Federation (May 7) - If you are a thrill-seeking nature lover, then there are tons of whitewater rafting spots in California that will give you the best experience.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

8 Things to Ask a Rafting Company Before You Book

International Rafting Federation (May 7) - Its getting hot in your area and you want to cool off with your friends and have a little excitement on the river. Maybe you saw a rafting trip on a daily deal site and thought it looked fun. Well don’t get suckered into a trip that you don’t want or get a trip that you weren’t expecting. These 8 things to ask your rafting company before you book will make sure that you are getting a quality trip.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

4 Types of Guides You Will Meet Rafting

International Rafting Federation (Apr 27) - OK so you booked a whitewater rafting trip with your friends on an awesome river. You’re super stoked to be going on an amazing whitewater adventure. You show up at the outfitter’s camp, they give you a safety orientation, and introduce you to your guide.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 27International Rafting Federation Help Stop the Batoka Gorge Dam
Apr 23International Rafting Federation World Renowned Batoka Gorge Threatened by Huge Dam
Apr 20International Rafting Federation Knot Your Business
Apr 19International Rafting Federation The Principle of Smile
Apr 8International Rafting Federation Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) – What Is It?
Apr 6International Rafting Federation IRF’s GTE System Upgrades Make It Cheaper
Apr 5International Rafting Federation Show Your WhiteCard
Apr 3International Rafting Federation IRF World Rafting Championships 2020 (China) Postponed
Apr 2International Rafting Federation Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events (Update 4)
Apr 2International Rafting Federation We’re All Paddling a First Descent With the Coronavirus
Mar 30International Rafting Federation Ropes for River Use
Mar 28International Rafting Federation European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled
Mar 27International Rafting Federation The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing
Mar 14International Rafting Federation Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.