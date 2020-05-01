IRF GTE Instructor Update in Costa Rica This September

More from International Rafting Federation

Rafting Magazines Gear Shed – Arch Rival Drysuit International Rafting Federation (May 11) - As I unrolled the Immersion Research Arch Rival Drysuit at the put-in for Slab-Creek I wasn't sad about putting away my old drysuit. For the last few years it had been more of a damp suit with replaced gaskets, microholes and general leakiness. I had stretched that thing to, and past, the end of its usefulness and was ready to end the day with dry underlayers. read more...

8 Things to Ask a Rafting Company Before You Book International Rafting Federation (May 7) - Its getting hot in your area and you want to cool off with your friends and have a little excitement on the river. Maybe you saw a rafting trip on a daily deal site and thought it looked fun. Well don't get suckered into a trip that you don't want or get a trip that you weren't expecting. These 8 things to ask your rafting company before you book will make sure that you are getting a quality trip. read more...

