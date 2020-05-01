[please login to make this ad block disappear]
IRF GTE Instructor Update in Costa Rica This September
|Source:
|International Rafting Federation
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
The IRF GTE will be holding an Instructor update 30th September – 2nd October 2020 for all existing IRF instructors who are able to travel to attend the update on the Sarapiqui river in Costa Rica.
More from International Rafting Federation
Reviewed, Refreshed and Renewed – IRF GTE Instructor Resources
International Rafting Federation (May 11) - There is now a wealth of resources that the IRF provides to our certified Instructors and Assessors which are all aimed at assisting them to simplify the processes, administration and implementation of assessing Guides, Trip Leaders and Instructors. read more...
Rafting Magazines Gear Shed – Arch Rival Drysuit
International Rafting Federation (May 11) - As I unrolled the Immersion Research Arch Rival Drysuit at the put-in for Slab-Creek I wasn’t sad about putting away my old drysuit. For the last few years it had been more of a damp suit with replaced gaskets, microholes and general leakiness. I had stretched that thing to, and past, the end of its usefulness and was ready to end the day with dry underlayers. read more...
Top 10 Rafting Spots in California
International Rafting Federation (May 7) - If you are a thrill-seeking nature lover, then there are tons of whitewater rafting spots in California that will give you the best experience. read more...
8 Things to Ask a Rafting Company Before You Book
International Rafting Federation (May 7) - Its getting hot in your area and you want to cool off with your friends and have a little excitement on the river. Maybe you saw a rafting trip on a daily deal site and thought it looked fun. Well don’t get suckered into a trip that you don’t want or get a trip that you weren’t expecting. These 8 things to ask your rafting company before you book will make sure that you are getting a quality trip. read more...
4 Types of Guides You Will Meet Rafting
International Rafting Federation (Apr 27) - OK so you booked a whitewater rafting trip with your friends on an awesome river. You’re super stoked to be going on an amazing whitewater adventure. You show up at the outfitter’s camp, they give you a safety orientation, and introduce you to your guide. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Apr 27
|International Rafting Federation
|Help Stop the Batoka Gorge Dam
|Apr 23
|International Rafting Federation
|World Renowned Batoka Gorge Threatened by Huge Dam
|Apr 20
|International Rafting Federation
|Knot Your Business
|Apr 19
|International Rafting Federation
|The Principle of Smile
|Apr 8
|International Rafting Federation
|Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) – What Is It?
|Apr 6
|International Rafting Federation
|IRF’s GTE System Upgrades Make It Cheaper
|Apr 5
|International Rafting Federation
|Show Your WhiteCard
|Apr 3
|International Rafting Federation
|IRF World Rafting Championships 2020 (China) Postponed
|Apr 2
|International Rafting Federation
|Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events (Update 4)
|Apr 2
|International Rafting Federation
|We’re All Paddling a First Descent With the Coronavirus
|Mar 30
|International Rafting Federation
|Ropes for River Use
|Mar 28
|International Rafting Federation
|European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled
|Mar 27
|International Rafting Federation
|The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing
|Mar 14
|International Rafting Federation
|Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|