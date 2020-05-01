Rafting Magazines Gear Shed – Arch Rival Drysuit

More from International Rafting Federation

8 Things to Ask a Rafting Company Before You Book International Rafting Federation (May 7) - Its getting hot in your area and you want to cool off with your friends and have a little excitement on the river. Maybe you saw a rafting trip on a daily deal site and thought it looked fun. Well don’t get suckered into a trip that you don’t want or get a trip that you weren’t expecting. These 8 things to ask your rafting company before you book will make sure that you are getting a quality trip. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Help Stop the Batoka Gorge Dam International Rafting Federation (Apr 27) - The review dates of the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed Batoka Gorge Hydro- Electric Scheme (Zambia and Zimbabwe) on the Zambezi River been delayed due to impacts from the coronavirus. Now is the time to have your say – read the ESIA, make informed decisions, register your interest to help stop the building of this damaging dam. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

