8 Things to Ask a Rafting Company Before You Book
|International Rafting Federation
|2 hrs. ago
|
Its getting hot in your area and you want to cool off with your friends and have a little excitement on the river. Maybe you saw a rafting trip on a daily deal site and thought it looked fun. Well don [...]
4 Types of Guides You Will Meet Rafting
International Rafting Federation (Apr 27) - OK so you booked a whitewater rafting trip with your friends on an awesome river. You’re super stoked to be going on an amazing whitewater adventure. You show up at the outfitter’s camp, they give you a safety orientation, and introduce you to your guide. read more...
Help Stop the Batoka Gorge Dam
International Rafting Federation (Apr 27) - The review dates of the Environment and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the proposed Batoka Gorge Hydro- Electric Scheme (Zambia and Zimbabwe) on the Zambezi River been delayed due to impacts from the coronavirus. Now is the time to have your say – read the ESIA, make informed decisions, register your interest to help stop the building of this damaging dam. read more...
World Renowned Batoka Gorge Threatened by Huge Dam
International Rafting Federation (Apr 23) - When we hopped into the safari truck at Safari Par Excellence in Livingstone, Zambia, one of our guides handed each of us a Nyami Nyami necklace. He had hand-carved the pendent which is a serpent-like creature and gave it to us as a good-luck omen for the raft trip. read more...
Knot Your Business
International Rafting Federation (Apr 20) - It’s rare that I write a personal article but lockdown has given me plenty of time so as I while away the hours and days, I’ve found myself reviewing the last few months and in particular being assessed for the New Zealand raft guide qualification. During lockdown I’m living at the rafting centre where I’ve spent the summer (southern hemisphere) as I’ve been unable to leave due to flight cancellations and then the country going into lockdown. read more...
The Principle of Smile
International Rafting Federation (Apr 19) - During this brief post I wanted to share the tips I use to reduce the chances of my raft customers panicking during a swim. read more...
