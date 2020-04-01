Top 10 Rafting Spots in California

More from International Rafting Federation

Knot Your Business International Rafting Federation (Apr 20) - It’s rare that I write a personal article but lockdown has given me plenty of time so as I while away the hours and days, I’ve found myself reviewing the last few months and in particular being assessed for the New Zealand raft guide qualification. During lockdown I’m living at the rafting centre where I’ve spent the summer (southern hemisphere) as I’ve been unable to leave due to flight cancellations and then the country going into lockdown. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) – What Is It? International Rafting Federation (Apr 8) - The IRF has for many years discussed the merits of developing an accreditation for operators that offer whitewater rafting guided or instructional services. Simply put, this process would provide a means of recognizing operators that meet or exceed internationally accepted safety and quality standards. In September 2019, a committee was created to address this need and draft an accreditation program for the IRF Board approval. The Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) Committee has now achieved this stage and is ready for input from stakeholders. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

More headlines: