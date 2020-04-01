Playak Logo


The Principle of Smile

International Rafting Federation
When:1 hour ago
During this brief post I wanted to share the tips I use to reduce the chances of my raft customers panicking during a swim.

Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) – What Is It?

International Rafting Federation (Apr 8) - The IRF has for many years discussed the merits of developing an accreditation for operators that offer whitewater rafting guided or instructional services. Simply put, this process would provide a means of recognizing operators that meet or exceed internationally accepted safety and quality standards. In September 2019, a committee was created to address this need and draft an accreditation program for the IRF Board approval. The Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) Committee has now achieved this stage and is ready for input from stakeholders.  read more...

IRF’s GTE System Upgrades Make It Cheaper

International Rafting Federation (Apr 6) - The IRF Guide Training & Education (GTE) System has recently had its cost structure, certification and card issuing process overhauled.  read more...

Show Your WhiteCard

International Rafting Federation (Apr 5) - April 6 was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly in 2013. This decision represented a significant step in recognizing the transformative power of sport and its great potential in advancing positive social change. The International Rafting Federation (IRF) places its roots firmly with the bringing together of rafters in a spirit of peace and solidarity at the inaugural Chuya Rally, Sibera, Russia in 1989.  read more...

IRF World Rafting Championships 2020 (China) Postponed

International Rafting Federation (Apr 3) - As much of the world finds itself in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, China is in the position of having practically eliminated community transmitted COVID-19 infections, and we have found ourselves faced with the same issues that the Olympics and many other sports have been facing over the last few weeks.  read more...

Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events (Update 4)

International Rafting Federation (Apr 2) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the international sporting world, and the IRF is no exception. With lockdowns being brought into play throughout the world, borders closing and extreme travel restrictions in place, it is evident that it will be a long while before the sporting world gets back on its feet.  read more...

Apr 2International Rafting Federation We’re All Paddling a First Descent With the Coronavirus
Mar 30International Rafting Federation Ropes for River Use
Mar 28International Rafting Federation European Rafting Championship 2020 in Czechia Cancelled
Mar 27International Rafting Federation The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing
Mar 14International Rafting Federation Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events
Mar 9International Rafting Federation Should We Be Classifying Rafts?
Mar 9International Rafting Federation 2020 IRF Race Rules now available in Serbian
Mar 9International Rafting Federation Save the Karnali – Nepal’s Last and Most Pristine Free-Flowing River
Mar 9International Rafting Federation Update on Concerns Re Coronavirus COVID-19 and IRF Events
Mar 7International Rafting Federation A New Member Joins the IRF Family – Ukrainian Rafting Federation
Mar 3International Rafting Federation IRF’s 2020 Race Rules Now Available
Feb 17International Rafting Federation The Great Karnali Quest – 242 Kms of Epic Downriver Racing!
Feb 13International Rafting Federation IRF GTE Instructor Conference Agenda launched
