The Principle of Smile

Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) – What Is It? International Rafting Federation (Apr 8) - The IRF has for many years discussed the merits of developing an accreditation for operators that offer whitewater rafting guided or instructional services. Simply put, this process would provide a means of recognizing operators that meet or exceed internationally accepted safety and quality standards. In September 2019, a committee was created to address this need and draft an accreditation program for the IRF Board approval. The Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) Committee has now achieved this stage and is ready for input from stakeholders. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Show Your WhiteCard International Rafting Federation (Apr 5) - April 6 was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly in 2013. This decision represented a significant step in recognizing the transformative power of sport and its great potential in advancing positive social change. The International Rafting Federation (IRF) places its roots firmly with the bringing together of rafters in a spirit of peace and solidarity at the inaugural Chuya Rally, Sibera, Russia in 1989. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

More headlines: