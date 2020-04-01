Rafting Operator Accreditation (ROA) – What Is It?

More from International Rafting Federation

Show Your WhiteCard International Rafting Federation (Apr 5) - April 6 was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly in 2013. This decision represented a significant step in recognizing the transformative power of sport and its great potential in advancing positive social change. The International Rafting Federation (IRF) places its roots firmly with the bringing together of rafters in a spirit of peace and solidarity at the inaugural Chuya Rally, Sibera, Russia in 1989. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

