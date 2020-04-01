IRF’s GTE System Upgrades Make It Cheaper

More from International Rafting Federation

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Show Your WhiteCard International Rafting Federation (Apr 5) - April 6 was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly in 2013. This decision represented a significant step in recognizing the transformative power of sport and its great potential in advancing positive social change. The International Rafting Federation (IRF) places its roots firmly with the bringing together of rafters in a spirit of peace and solidarity at the inaugural Chuya Rally, Sibera, Russia in 1989. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Ropes for River Use International Rafting Federation (Mar 30) - In this article Rafting Magazine takes a look at rope used for rafting specifically static line. For this article they reached out to both Sterling and BlueWater ropes to get some technical insight on what works best for river rescue use. There is a lot to know and a lot to understand about what rafters need on the river. If you are looking for throw ropes or throw bags you can find more info on that here. They also will be bringing you some of the top contenders for best ropes on the market. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: