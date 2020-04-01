[please login to make this ad block disappear]
IRF’s GTE System Upgrades Make It Cheaper
|Source:
|International Rafting Federation
|When:
|39 min. ago
|Rating:
|
The IRF Guide Training & Education (GTE) System has recently had its cost structure, certification and card issuing process overhauled.
More from International Rafting Federation
Show Your WhiteCard
International Rafting Federation (Apr 5) - April 6 was declared as the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) by the UN General Assembly in 2013. This decision represented a significant step in recognizing the transformative power of sport and its great potential in advancing positive social change. The International Rafting Federation (IRF) places its roots firmly with the bringing together of rafters in a spirit of peace and solidarity at the inaugural Chuya Rally, Sibera, Russia in 1989. read more...
IRF World Rafting Championships 2020 (China) Postponed
International Rafting Federation (Apr 3) - As much of the world finds itself in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, China is in the position of having practically eliminated community transmitted COVID-19 infections, and we have found ourselves faced with the same issues that the Olympics and many other sports have been facing over the last few weeks. read more...
Coronavirus COVID-19 Impacts to IRF Events (Update 4)
International Rafting Federation (Apr 2) - The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the international sporting world, and the IRF is no exception. With lockdowns being brought into play throughout the world, borders closing and extreme travel restrictions in place, it is evident that it will be a long while before the sporting world gets back on its feet. read more...
We’re All Paddling a First Descent With the Coronavirus
International Rafting Federation (Apr 2) - The world finds itself in uncharted territory in the turbulent crisis of the coronavirus pandemic. Longtime river adventurer, and IRF Honorary President, Rafael Gallo gives some words of comfort for how to navigate through to calmer waters ahead. read more...
Ropes for River Use
International Rafting Federation (Mar 30) - In this article Rafting Magazine takes a look at rope used for rafting specifically static line. For this article they reached out to both Sterling and BlueWater ropes to get some technical insight on what works best for river rescue use. There is a lot to know and a lot to understand about what rafters need on the river. If you are looking for throw ropes or throw bags you can find more info on that here. They also will be bringing you some of the top contenders for best ropes on the market. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|