Five Years With a Gumotex Seawave

Darn. I put my Seawave on eBay to ‘test the water’ and it went within hours. Still, it’s an excuse to show some of my favourite Seawave shots in five seasons of fantastic paddling. What a great [...]

Inflatable Kayaks & Packrafts (18 hrs. ago) - All this sitting around and staring out the window has made me a bit lazy. I’m not keeping up with the latest IK releases. Quelle horreur! Read on but note, not for the first time here my impressions are purely based on photos, videos and published data. I haven’t seen, let alone used these boats, but hope to one day. read more...