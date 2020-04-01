Boat Iconography at the British Museum #1: Egypt

When it comes to studying the earliest watercraft, direct archaeological evidence, in the form of artefactual boats and ships, is extremely rare and fragmentary.

Indigenous Boats (Feb 20) - Rafts made of reeds are among the oldest types of watercraft, and remained in use in many areas through the end of the previous millennium wherever there is a good supply of reeds (McGrail, 2001:21, 104). Papyrus, among the most common reeds used for raft building, may have been among the earliest as well.