Canoeing World Mourns the Passing of Marcel Venot Source: ICF When: 4 hrs. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our former ICF Vice-president (1996 – 2004), Marcel Venot, who was also French Canoe Federation President between 1980 – 1984 and again between 1988 and 1996. → read original → ICF

More from ICF

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: