[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Paracanoe Webinar Draws Big Crowd
|Source:
|ICF
|When:
|31 min. ago
|Rating:
|
More than 100 people from 14 different countries have taken part in an International Canoe Federation paracanoe webinar designed specifically for Spanish-speaking participants from the COPAC region.
More from ICF
Canoeing World Mourns the Passing of Marcel Venot
ICF (4 hrs. ago) - It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our former ICF Vice-president (1996 – 2004), Marcel Venot, who was also French Canoe Federation President between 1980 – 1984 and again between 1988 and 1996. read more...
ICF Athlete Statement on Covid-19 Situation
ICF (May 3) - The ICF Athletes Committee has been in discussions recently about issues relating to the Coronavirus, with the main areas of concern including the rescheduling of competitions and the welfare of athletes across the globe. read more...
World's best paddlers prepare for possibility of no competition in 2020
ICF (May 3) - Jessica Fox doubts she’ll compete at all this year, Charlotte Henshaw has not been on the water for a month, and Tom Liebscher has returned to university, as all three canoeists grapple with the Tokyo 2020 postponement and the enforced Covid-19 lockdown. read more...
ICF Congratulates Nelo on Sustainable New Boat Design
ICF (Apr 29) - The International Canoe Federation has congratulated leading canoe and kayak manufacturer and ICF partner Nelo for developing a boat made mostly of reused and recycled products. read more...
Canoeists Want Even Playing Field Before Returning
ICF (Apr 22) - Every athlete who attends the Olympic or Paralympic Games needs to have had the same opportunity to prepare and train, according to three of the world’s leading canoe paddlers. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|