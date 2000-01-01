Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

support unicef Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

World's best paddlers prepare for possibility of no competition in 2020

Source:ICF
When:2 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Jessica Fox doubts she’ll compete at all this year, Charlotte Henshaw has not been on the water for a month, and Tom Liebscher has returned to university, as all three canoeists grapple with the Tok [...]

→ read original → ICF

More from ICF

Paracanoe Webinar Draws Big Crowd

ICF (Apr 30) - More than 100 people from 14 different countries have taken part in an International Canoe Federation paracanoe webinar designed specifically for Spanish-speaking participants from the COPAC region.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

ICF Congratulates Nelo on Sustainable New Boat Design

ICF (Apr 29) - The International Canoe Federation has congratulated leading canoe and kayak manufacturer and ICF partner Nelo for developing a boat made mostly of reused and recycled products.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Canoeists Want Even Playing Field Before Returning

ICF (Apr 22) - Every athlete who attends the Olympic or Paralympic Games needs to have had the same opportunity to prepare and train, according to three of the world’s leading canoe paddlers.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Freestyle to Run Online Judging Seminar

ICF (Apr 16) - The International Canoe Federation will run two online canoe freestyle judge seminars to train new participants ahead of a return to the competition season.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

ICF launches Athlete's Eye live stream project

ICF (Apr 15) - The International Canoe Federation is set to relive online some of the most exciting events of recent seasons, as seen through the eyes of the athletes.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Apr 10ICF ICF Updates Event Status Due to Coronavirus
Apr 9ICF ICF and Prowave Sign Partnership Agreement
Mar 31ICF New Dates Announced for Olympics and Paralympics
Mar 30ICF WADA Answers Questions About Current Anti-Doping Measures
Mar 26ICF A Message From the ICF Athletes Committee to All Athletes
Mar 25ICF From Olympic Team to No Olympic Team in Just 10 Days
Mar 25ICF Tokyo 2020 Officially Postponed
Mar 17ICF Another Event Cancelled, Another Postponed Because of Coronavirus
Mar 17ICF 2020 ICF wildwater world championships cancelled
Mar 13ICF London 1948 - Women, Crooked Canoes and a Swedish Superstar
Mar 11ICF Coronavirus Forces Cancellation of African Olympic Slalom Qualifiers
Mar 9ICF ICF awards 2021 SUP world championships to Hungary
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.