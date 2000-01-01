World's best paddlers prepare for possibility of no competition in 2020
|Source:
|ICF
|When:
|2 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
Jessica Fox doubts she’ll compete at all this year, Charlotte Henshaw has not been on the water for a month, and Tom Liebscher has returned to university, as all three canoeists grapple with the Tok [...]
More from ICF
Paracanoe Webinar Draws Big Crowd
ICF (Apr 30) - More than 100 people from 14 different countries have taken part in an International Canoe Federation paracanoe webinar designed specifically for Spanish-speaking participants from the COPAC region. read more...
ICF Congratulates Nelo on Sustainable New Boat Design
ICF (Apr 29) - The International Canoe Federation has congratulated leading canoe and kayak manufacturer and ICF partner Nelo for developing a boat made mostly of reused and recycled products. read more...
Canoeists Want Even Playing Field Before Returning
ICF (Apr 22) - Every athlete who attends the Olympic or Paralympic Games needs to have had the same opportunity to prepare and train, according to three of the world’s leading canoe paddlers. read more...
Freestyle to Run Online Judging Seminar
ICF (Apr 16) - The International Canoe Federation will run two online canoe freestyle judge seminars to train new participants ahead of a return to the competition season. read more...
ICF launches Athlete's Eye live stream project
ICF (Apr 15) - The International Canoe Federation is set to relive online some of the most exciting events of recent seasons, as seen through the eyes of the athletes. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|