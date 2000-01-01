ICF launches Athlete's Eye live stream project
The International Canoe Federation is set to relive online some of the most exciting events of recent seasons, as seen through the eyes of the athletes.
More from ICF
ICF Updates Event Status Due to Coronavirus
ICF (Apr 10) - The International Canoe Federation has updated the status of several major canoeing events for the coming months, with several now either postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. read more...
ICF and Prowave Sign Partnership Agreement
ICF (Apr 9) - The International Canoe Federation’s development programme has received a major boost with the signing of German transport company Prowave as a logistics partner. read more...
New Dates Announced for Olympics and Paralympics
ICF (Mar 31) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan today agreed new dates for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, in 2021. read more...
WADA Answers Questions About Current Anti-Doping Measures
ICF (Mar 30) - The following Q&A, which WADA developed in consultation with its Athlete Committee, is meant to address some specific questions that you as athletes may have regarding anti-doping in light of this challenging, and rapidly evolving situation. read more...
A Message From the ICF Athletes Committee to All Athletes
ICF (Mar 26) - Firstly the Athletes Committee hope that you are all as well as can be expected in these difficult and testing times we are currently living in. As a committee we wanted to give you an update on what we have been doing to support you all and also some ideas on how we want to continue to support you moving forward in these uncertain times. read more...
