ICF launches Athlete's Eye live stream project

Source:ICF
When:1 hour ago
The International Canoe Federation is set to relive online some of the most exciting events of recent seasons, as seen through the eyes of the athletes.

ICF Updates Event Status Due to Coronavirus

ICF (Apr 10) - The International Canoe Federation has updated the status of several major canoeing events for the coming months, with several now either postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.  read more...

ICF and Prowave Sign Partnership Agreement

ICF (Apr 9) - The International Canoe Federation’s development programme has received a major boost with the signing of German transport company Prowave as a logistics partner.  read more...

New Dates Announced for Olympics and Paralympics

ICF (Mar 31) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan today agreed new dates for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, in 2021.  read more...

WADA Answers Questions About Current Anti-Doping Measures

ICF (Mar 30) - The following Q&A, which WADA developed in consultation with its Athlete Committee, is meant to address some specific questions that you as athletes may have regarding anti-doping in light of this challenging, and rapidly evolving situation.  read more...

A Message From the ICF Athletes Committee to All Athletes

ICF (Mar 26) - Firstly the Athletes Committee hope that you are all as well as can be expected in these difficult and testing times we are currently living in. As a committee we wanted to give you an update on what we have been doing to support you all and also some ideas on how we want to continue to support you moving forward in these uncertain times.  read more...

Forums News Press Social Videos
Time Site Headline
 
Mar 25ICF From Olympic Team to No Olympic Team in Just 10 Days
Mar 25ICF Tokyo 2020 Officially Postponed
Mar 17ICF Another Event Cancelled, Another Postponed Because of Coronavirus
Mar 17ICF 2020 ICF wildwater world championships cancelled
Mar 13ICF London 1948 - Women, Crooked Canoes and a Swedish Superstar
Mar 11ICF Coronavirus Forces Cancellation of African Olympic Slalom Qualifiers
Mar 9ICF ICF awards 2021 SUP world championships to Hungary
Feb 28ICF Otto Bonn, long-time champion of canoeing, laid to rest
Feb 17ICF ICF has learned how to have events organised in a completely sustainable way!!
Feb 14ICF ICF Super Cup Heading to Oklahoma City
Feb 13ICF ICF Happy With Technical Facilities Ahead of Tokyo 2020
more...


