ICF Updates Event Status Due to Coronavirus Source: ICF When: 10 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

The International Canoe Federation has updated the status of several major canoeing events for the coming months, with several now either postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. → read original → ICF

More from ICF

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: