Thanks for supporting Playak. As an anonymous user, you are now supporting us by donating some of your idle computing power to mine Monero, which we are experimenting with as an alternative to showing extra Google ads to anonymous users. You can stop this at any time by either logging in or by closing this browser window. Thanks for your support, Jeroen.
[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Episode 6: The Ovett’s – Leave No Trace Outdoor Ethics
|Source:
|Chris Wing
|When:
|51 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Every creative endeavor takes time and energy. As my days become more full, I find that the resource that is depleting the fastest is my time. Time for personal reflection, time for family and friends [...]
More from Chris Wing
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|